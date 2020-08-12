Disney Killing The Fox In Iconic 20th Century Fox Television

As of Wednesday, Disney had officially rebranded 20th Century Fox Television as part of a general rebrand to several of its existing television studios.

Disney said the studio would be rebranded 20th Television and unveiled the slightly altered version of the recognizable title card. The title card will debut during the fall 2020 TV season on new and returning shows from the studio. However, Disney said it would not alter the title card on older seasons and series from the studio.

Founded in 1949, 20th Century Fox Television is one of the oldest and most prolific TV studios still operating in Hollywood. Modern audiences are most familiar with its animated fare, including “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and Seth MacFarlane shows “Family Guy” and “American Dad!” The studio was also responsible for uber-popular shows like 1960’s Adam West “Batman” series, the TV adaptation of “M*A*S*H,” the ensemble sitcom “Modern Family,” and the Keifer Sutherland-vehicle “24.”

The rebrand comes nearly eight months after the film-arm of 20th Century Fox was rebranded to 20th Century Studios in the wake of Disney’s $71 billion acquisition, along with rebranding Fox Searchlight Studios to simply Searchlight Studios. It’s also the latest step taken by Disney to distance itself from the remainder of the Fox Corporation following the acquisition, including Fox News and Fox Sports.

Other rebrands Disney announced included ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios merging into ABC Signature and Fox 21 Television Studios to Touchstone Television.

“Our new studio names and logos mark a new day for ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television while honoring their rich histories and the creative power of The Walt Disney Company,” Disney television studios president Craig Hunegs said in a press release.