‘Disney princess moment’: Fans rejoice as Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas pose as ‘Frozen’ sisters Anna and Elsa at Grammys

After posing for cameras as they walked down the red carpet at the Grammys, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas decided to partake in a behind-the-scenes photoshoot, producing some quality Instagram pics.

Chopra made headlines earlier this week with the revealing white gown that she wore to the music awards ceremony – and it appears that her critics didn’t stop her from showcasing her unusual attire. Her sister-in-law, actress Danielle Jonas, recently shared photographs from an impromptu photoshoot held during the event. The pair can be seen playfully posing somewhere behind the scenes and on the stairs.

“Disney princess moment at the Grammys,” Jonas commented on the Instagram post.

“Adorabe! U r totally Elsa,” Chopra responded.

Fans praised the “cute” pair and deployed countless heart emojis to express their approval of the snapshot.

