Disney+ Subscribers Will Have to Pay £20 to Watch Mulan in the UK

We already knew that Disney was skipping the traditional cinema release for the live action remake of Mulan, because Coronavirus has messed up the entire year’s cinema release schedule. But we didn’t know many specifics regarding price, availability, and so on. But now we do.

The film is set to arrive on Disney+ in the UK on 4th September, and will cost you an extra £20 to add it to your library. Once in your library you can watch the film as many times as you like, provided you keep your Disney+ subscription active. In other words the true cost to watch it once is £25, because you need to pay for Disney+ before you even have the option of paying to watch Mulan.

Interestingly this price means we’re not being screwed over by exchange rates. The film is set to cost $30 in the US, which works out to £23 in our money. So not only has Disney not gone for the $1=£1 exchange rate so many companies opt for, we’re actually paying slightly less over here.

And in terms of a typical cinema prices, it’s not so bad, depending on how many people you’d take. One person? Absolute rip off, even by London price standards, but a family of four or five? That’s almost less than it would be at the cheapest cinemas like Vue.

The Mulan page on Disney+ does mention that the film will eventually come to all Disney+ subscribers, but doesn’t specify when. But that means every subscriber will be able to watch it, and if you let your subscription lapse the film won’t be gone forever.

When it might arrive isn’t clear, but it likely won’t be for quite some time. After all Mulan is still getting a limited cinema release in parts of the world, but the specifics of that aren’t known yet. So if you want to wait you’re just going to have to be patient. [DisneyPlus]