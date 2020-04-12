Displaced people in Tripoli, Libya

Displaced children are seen in their room in a building complex under construction in Tripoli, Libya, on April 10, 2020. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has documented at least 356 civilian deaths and 329 injuries since the outbreak of a conflict in April 2019 between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government in and around Tripoli. Since the beginning of the conflict, nearly 150,000 people in and around Tripoli have been forced to flee their homes, with 345,000 civilians remaining in frontline areas and some 749,000 living in conflict-affected areas, according to UNSMIL. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua)