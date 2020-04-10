Displaced Yemenis rely on UN assistances

Over 3 million displaced people in Yemen rely on assistances from UN agencies as the country slid into civil war in late 2014, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed over 20 million to the brink of starvation.

Displaced children stand inside a tent at a displaced camp in Haradh District in Hajjah province, Yemen, April 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Mohammed Alwafi)

A displaced child waits to get water at a displaced camp in Haradh District in Hajjah province, Yemen, April 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Mohammed Alwafi)

A displaced child gets water at a displaced camp in Haradh District in Hajjah province, Yemen, April 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Mohammed Alwafi)

Displaced children stand inside a straw hut at a displaced camp in Haradh District in Hajjah province, Yemen, April 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Mohammed Alwafi)■