Disturbing trend sees Aussie teenagers use TikTok to teach each other how to shoplift

Teenagers are using video app TikTok to learn how to shoplift.

The wave of videos appearing on the platform feature Australian teenagers, many of whom are girls, discussing which stores are the best to ‘rack’ from and even filming themselves stealing.

Experts have warned peer pressure on the app could lead to more anti-social behaviour.

‘With these trends, once they start it becomes social capital,’ the University of Sydney’s Dr Caroline Moul told The Daily Telegraph.

‘It’s social pressure, and if you can get a video of yourself doing it, then that’s the current excitement,’ she said.

She said that while some may be pretending to steal, the behaviour could still lead to others following the bad example.

‘It’s a serious problem and there’s no easy answer here … some may be pretending, but either way it’s anti-social, it’s wasting the time of shopkeepers,’ she said.

In one video a teenage girl tells the camera ‘For all my aussie teen girls out there, these are the easiest shops to rack from.’

Kmart, Lovisa, Cottton On, Target, Coles, Woolworths, and Sportsgirl have been reportedly mentioned in the clips.

TikTok has rocketed in popularity in the last 12 months and is currently the number one app on the iTunes app store.

The platform allows users to share short videos up to 15 seconds and is known for starting viral challenges and memes.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted TikTok for comment.