DJ Ferguson, a father of two who has never been vaccinated, has been denied a heart transplant by a hospital because his father claims he is on the verge of death.

DJ Ferguson, 31, an unvaccinated father of two, has been denied a heart transplant by a hospital, despite his father’s claims that he is on the verge of death.

Despite being on the verge of death, an unvaccinated father was taken off a transplant list, according to his family.

DJ Ferguson is a 31-year-old father of two, with a third on the way, according to his family, who spoke to Boston CBS affiliate WBZ.

According to the Daily Mail, DJ has a hereditary heart condition that causes blood and fluid to accumulate in his lungs and heart.

His family claims he was in line for a heart transplant, but his hospital will not perform the surgery if the patient refuses the Covid-19 vaccine.

DJ’s father, David Ferguson, told WBZ that the vaccine is “kind of against his basic principles.”

“My son has been pushed to the brink of death in order to stick to his guns,” he told the news station.

In a statement, the vaccine is one of several requirements for transplant candidates, according to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where DJ is being treated.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system, as it is in many other transplant programs in the United States, in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and the patient’s survival after transplantation,” according to the statement.

According to studies, people who are fully vaccinated have a 90 percent or greater reduction in the risk of severe illness from Covid.

Doctor Arthur Caplan, the head of medical ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, explained why vaccination is required before a transplant to CBS Boston.

“Your immune system is shut down after any transplant — kidney, heart, whatever,” Caplan explained.

“The flu, a cold, and COVID could all kill you.”

We won’t give organs to someone who has a low chance of survival when others who have been vaccinated have a better chance of surviving after surgery.”

DJ’s family claims he has received excellent care at the hospital, but they are opposed to the vaccination policy.

According to the New York Post, his resistance to the vaccine is also due to fears of heart inflammation, according to a GoFundMe for his family.

“It’s his body,” she says.

“It’s his decision,” his father explained.

“It’s a policy they’re enforcing, so they took him off the heart transplant list because he won’t get the shot.”

Other options were being pursued aggressively, including transferring him from the hospital, but the family was concerned that DJ might be too weak to move.

Other cases of patients being taken off the grid were detailed in the Daily Mail…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.