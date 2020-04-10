Djibouti reports its first coronavirus death

DJIBOUTI

Djibouti on Thursday confirmed the first coronavirus fatality in the country.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on Twitter that a patient who was suffering from heart issues contracted the virus at a hospital, and died late Wednesday after one week in intensive care.

As of Wednesday evening, Djibouti recorded 135 coronavirus cases, including 25 recoveries, according to the official Djibouti news agency.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections exceeded 1.5 million, with the death toll nearing 90,000. Over 340,100 patients have recovered.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat in Ankara