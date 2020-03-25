Djokovic thanks China for helping Serbia fight coronavirus

A screenshot of Novak Djokovic’s post on his Weibo account.

Serbian tennis star Djokovic took to social media to thank China for supporting his motherland in the fight against COVID-19.

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) — Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has taken to social media to express appreciation to China for helping Serbia fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Djokovic wrote on China’s twitter-like platform Weibo:”Thank all the countries that have helped each other in this difficult time. China has suffered a lot in the fight against the epidemic, yet still selflessly send medical personnel and equipment to Serbia, which means a lot to us.”

At the end of his post, Djokovic wrote in Pinyin “Xie Xie. Wõ ài ñi zhōngguó”, which means “Thank you, I love you China!”.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Predrag Milosavljevic)

Djokovic also urged people to stay at home, be kind to others and try to make the best of the current situation.

“We can’t be healthy if our world isn’t healthy. This is the time for all of us to get together and unite,” Djokovic wrote. “Let’s really try to spend quality time with our family at home [and] enjoy the little things in life. Let’s try to laugh, love and dedicate time to inner work… This is a great opportunity to do that.

“We are all one. We all live in the same world. Please treat people and nature like you would treat yourself. We will be stronger and more united, I am sure.”■