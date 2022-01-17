DJs are ditching the bathroom scales in favor of embracing their curves.

DJ ‘throws away the bathroom scales’ and embraces her curves

Jodie Weston has lost weight and gone from a size 8-10 to a size 10-12, and she’s never been happier.

A fashion-forward DJ who has embraced her curves claims that her new weight gain has given her a “free boob job,” transforming her from a C cup to a DD to an E cup.

Jodie Weston, a 28-year-old London DJ, has been an obsessive calorie counter since she was 14 years old, battling to maintain her weight of 9st 6lb, a size 8-10 at 5ft 6 in height.

Her body mass index (BMI) used to be 21.2, which was well within the NHS’s healthy range of 18.5 to 24.9, but she had to watch what she ate to keep it that way.

She stopped obsessing about weight after a bout of Covid in the spring of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, seemed to throw her metabolism off. She watched her dress size increase to a large 10 on the bottom and a 12 on top, and says she has never been happier.

“I always try to see the positive in everything, so as my mother says, I got a free boob job!” says Jodie, whose new club song, Think About Me, is released today (Monday, January 17).

“I’m curvier and more voluptuous, and while some people have called me fat and told me to lose weight on social media, others think I look fantastic!”

Jodie – who has supported superstar DJs like Gareth Emery at the capital’s famous club The Ministry of Sound – says she no longer knows or cares about her weight or her BMI after never being able to eat more than 1,900 calories a day without gaining weight when she was slimmer.

“I used to be obsessive about my weight,” she admitted.

My iPhone was always full of notes about how many calories I’d consumed, and I weighed myself every day, but I no longer do either of those things, and I have no idea what my weight is.”

Jodie, who has been a DJ for four years and describes herself as an “ex-influencer,” has not given an explanation to her 130,000 Instagram followers about her changing body shape.

She does, however, have a health problem that was discovered after she had Covid and is known to cause weight gain in women.

She’s embracing her new life.

