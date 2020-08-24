DNC Convention Helps Surge Of Online Donations For Biden, Other Liberal Candidates

The Democratic National Convention has prompted a surge in online donations for liberal candidates and groups after prominent figures such as former President Barack Obama gave speeches to promote Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During the four days of the DNC, an online fundraising platform used by most Democratic campaigns called ActBlue took in at least $82.6 million in donations. During the final night of the event, the platform processed about $26.2 million in donations.

ActBlue, founded in 2004, has called itself “the home of small-dollar donors.” Biden’s campaign is the biggest organization on the platform.

Donations have been surging for the Biden campaign since his decision to choose California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. In the 48 hours following the announcement of Harris as his vice presidential pick, the Biden campaign brought in $48 million.

In July, the Biden campaign and Democratic National Convention brought in $140 million, while the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee raised more than $165 million during that month. However, Trump no longer enjoys a massive cash-on-hand advantage.

The Biden campaign has planned $280 million in online and television advertisements for the fall, targeting 15 battleground states. The Trump campaign launched an aggressive ad buy during the DNC, targeting popular sites such as YouTube.