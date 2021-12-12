‘Do not leave information vacuums,’ says the Stratcom Summit 2021.

Experts discuss the characteristics of a successful communications strategy, recommending that ‘diversity in producing engaging content’ be one of them.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

For a good communications strategy, experts said on Sunday, set aside prejudice but don’t leave information vacuums. Instead, create “engaging and evergreen content.”

“We need to remove our biases; diversity of data, approach, analysis, and analysts plays an important role,” said Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, a multinational market research and consulting firm based in France.

Page was speaking virtually at the Strategic Communications Summit 2021, which was hosted by Turkey’s Communications Directorate in Istanbul.

We’re in Istanbul for the @StratcomSummit! Tomorrow, IAEA Head of Digital Media and Public Information Materials Miklos Gaspar will give a talk on communicating (hashtag)nuclear topics and ways to reach out beyond core audiences.12 Dec9:35 am Turkey timehttps:t.co42ekzkKDbRpic.twitter.comrOiBdXTLtc

11 December 2021 — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg)

We’re in Istanbul for the @StratcomSummit! Tomorrow, IAEA Head of Digital Media and Public Information Materials Miklos Gaspar will give a talk on communicating (hashtag)nuclear topics and ways to reach out beyond core audiences.12 Dec9:35 am Turkey timehttps:t.co42ekzkKDbRpic.twitter.comrOiBdXTLtc

Page advised, “Focus on key things that drive perception,” adding that communications “can change people’s perception.”

“Do not leave information vacuums where people are educated through one-sided perspectives,” he said, warning that the online environment “threatens our view of reality on a new scale.”

“Be a part of the public conversation and know what to focus on and what to ignore,” he said, adding that polls “remain the best way to understand public mood.”

Ben claims that the study helps him understand “how people make decisions.”

He said it was better to “get used to living with uncertainty” when it came to fake news.

COVID-19, for example.”

“Understand the channels that are used by different audiences and the measures that work,” Page said, emphasizing the importance of “sticking to them.”

‘Create content that is engaging.’

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) head of digital media and public information, Miklos Gaspar, spoke about how his office is “communicating nuclear topics” to the general public.

Nuclear power “is a technical topic… some people like it, some people don’t care (because) they aren’t aware of it.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy