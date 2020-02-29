Do not panic

Information on any topic related to health is sensitive material. Very sensible. I have known it for many years when, surely, I made some mistakes in the principles of my informative journey in that matter. They were the times of “Ací Ràdio 4” and “Aitana Salud”, but from the hand of those who knew and from technicians, doctors and specialists, maybe I learned something. But above all, I learned to do things, I learned from my mistakes and I learned, above all, how things should not be done when reporting on health issues. If I, who am a durito de mollera, I learned, I think we can all do it.

With the coronavirus in hand, for weeks I have not stopped thinking about the need to put some sense in all this. I admire the dissemination and information work being done by the Director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón. It transmits calm and good sense and its didactic capacity is very necessary in situations like this.

To put another example of sanity. I have been going to the press conferences of the Regional Government of the Valencian Community for days and, Ana Barceló, tries to send us timely and concrete information every day, without alarms and with all the rigor that the press and citizens deserve.

Then I go out and face myself with the reality of a society that seems not to have learned anything and gets carried away by an I don’t know what drags us to sensationalism, false alarms, invented news and high-sounding headlines, when not the reflections of racism and lies.

First it was the Chinese. Anamatized because there on the land, thousands of kilometers, the virus spread. My friend, the one at the oriental restaurant under my house, hallucinated with some attitudes. Especially since he hasn’t been in China for a couple of years. Well, neither he nor his family, and last week one of his children, the little one, returned from the traumatized school. Poor. I know you can tell me that children are cruel but, in the end, they are nothing more than the reflection of their parents.

Now they are the Italians. Are we also going to get with them as with the Chinese? A little good sense, please. After what the World Health Organization has said, at any time there can be an outbreak of the disease anywhere in the world. So, calm and containment. May this not bring out the worst in us. Please.

Let us pay attention to those who understand and, please, do not panic. And that panic, if it does not lead us to lie. From any social sector, from our homes, we can do a lot so that this does not become a circus of falsehoods. It is as easy as not spreading false news, some of them rocambolescas, through our social networks.

We can also, must, do a lot from the media. And I also have great examples. I admire the work you are doing from the beginning, and from China, my partner Mavi Doñate. With seriousness and professionalism without limit its chronicles in the Newscasts are exceptional. And since the coronavirus appeared in northern Italy, Lorenzo Milá’s work on TVE is becoming the example of what we should all do. Faced with the histrionic chronicle of the mask, I am left with that serious and sensible account of informative rigor that it offers us every day.

And we, who want me to tell them, less to buy masks as if there was no tomorrow and more to wash our hands. It is much more useful to stop the transmission of the virus. .