Do you have to wear a face mask to school anymore? Find out what the new Covid rules are and when the mask ban ends.

Face coverings are no longer recommended in secondary school classrooms in England as of Thursday, January 20. This applies to both staff and students.

The end of England’s Plan B Covid restrictions has been announced by Boris Johnson.

It also means that rules enacted in December in response to the rise of the Omicron variant, such as home working, mandatory face masks, and Covid pass requirements, are no longer in effect.

The move comes as the UK’s Omicron wave has passed its peak.

Over the last week, the number of cases has dropped dramatically, by around 37%.

Ministers have been able to return to Plan A restrictions as a result of this, with changes affecting schools as well.

In Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, they’re still required.

The Department for Education (DfE) will then remove national guidance on the wearing of face coverings in public spaces as of Thursday, January 27.

Only when the Department of Education and public health experts deem it proportionate due to specific health concerns will local directors of public health be able to temporarily recommend mask use in educational settings.

All mandatory mask orders in England will be repealed on January 27th, though the government will continue to recommend masks “in crowded and enclosed spaces, where you may come into contact with people you don’t normally meet.”

“Face-to-face education for all students has always been my priority,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said. “That is why, as promised, I am removing face coverings from classrooms as soon as possible, ensuring as little disruption to students’ learning as possible.”

“As part of the national transition out of Plan B, national guidance on face coverings in communal areas will be removed.”

“Although we are able to take this action because we know the risk from Omicron is lower, the virus is still present, and proportionate protective measures are still necessary to protect education.”

“My message is the same as it has always been: testing and vaccinations are our best weapons against the virus; keep testing and get your vaccination as soon as possible.”

