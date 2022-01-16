Do you know if Martin Luther King Jr. is still alive?

Martin Luther King Jr. is still alive, right?

MARTIN LUTHER KING, a Christian minister and civil rights activist, was one of the most influential figures in the civil rights movement.

When he was assassinated at the age of 39, his life was cut short, but he still inspired African-Americans to speak out against injustice.

We tell you everything there is to know about him, as well as how he is remembered today.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist who lived from 1929 to 1968

Day is a federal holiday in the United States.

King was born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, and the holiday is observed on the Monday closest to that date.

It will be observed this year on Monday, January 17, 2022.

In 1971, just three years after his death, several cities and states began commemorating the day, and in 1986, the date was designated as an American federal holiday.

Hundreds of streets in the United States, as well as an entire county in Washington State, have been renamed in King’s honor.

The US Postal Service, as a federal agency, observes the holiday, which means your local post office will be closed.

FedEx and UPS, on the other hand, will be open.

Because the Federal Reserve is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, most banks will be closed as well.

ATMs, on the other hand, must be available.

“I have a dream that one day, my four small children will live in a country where they will be judged on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.”

“We are not historians.

“History sculpts us.”

King was born in 1929 and rose to prominence as a Baptist minister and activist by spearheading the nonviolent civil disobedience movement.

In 1955, he led the Montgomery bus boycott, in which black people refused to ride the bus rather than giving up their seats to white people.

Rosa Parks’ arrest for refusing to give up her seat sparked a year-long campaign.

He organized the March on Washington in 1963 and gave the famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

He is regarded as one of America’s most accomplished public speakers.

For his nonviolent fight against racial inequality, King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

In Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, he was assassinated.

Because the day is a federal holiday, civil servants and the majority of students have the day off.

Some private businesses choose to take a paid holiday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It’s a day set aside to teach children and adults about race relations, and it’s evolved into a “day of service” in which Americans are encouraged to…

