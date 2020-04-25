Do you know what saints are celebrated today, Saturday April 25? Consult the saints

Today, Saturday, April 25, 2020, the Christian Santoral celebrates the Saint of Saint Mark the Evangelist, followed by other names that you can consult here.

Christian of the early Church of Jerusalem. Saint Peter goes to his house when he is released from prison. It is thought to be the young man who fled the Gethsemane garden when Jesus was arrested. He accompanied Paul and Barnabas on the first apostolic journey, but in the middle he turned. Marcos went with Barnabas to Cyprus. He evangelized in Alexandria, whose Church has him as a father. His relics are venerated in Venice, where he has a basilica. Patron of notaries.

The names of which we commemorate his saint today Saturday, April 25, 2020 are obtained from the Roman Martyrology. This encyclopedia gathers and updates new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman Martyrology and thus the list is completed.

This holiday has ensured that, at least once a year, Christians can commemorate the day on which the saint who bears his name was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrating the saint is commemorating the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less echo in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively enjoy this day.

