Do you know who the ‘Cash-Squatch of Feasterville’ is? Police in Lower Southampton are looking for a robber in a trashy disguise.

Lower Southampton police are looking for the ‘Cash-Squatch of Feasterville.’

Lower Southampton police have identified a former resident who allegedly robbed a local gas station last year while wrapped in plastic garbage bags.

After identifying Jonathan Nelson, 30, as the person who robbed a Sunoco gas station off Street Road on January 22, 2021, authorities issued an arrest warrant for him last month.

He is still on the loose, and authorities are appealing for public assistance in apprehending him.

Nelson allegedly broke into the store, forced a clerk into the restroom, and demanded cigarettes and cash, according to police.

He was last seen sprinting east on Street Road toward Philmont Avenue, carrying an undisclosed sum of money and Newport cigarettes.

Police dubbed him “Cash-Squatch of Feasterville” and wrote a snarky post on the Bucks County Crimewatch page in response to his unusual attempt to conceal his identity.

Nelson covered his face, lower torso, legs, and feet with white, vanilla-scented trash bags in addition to a gray face mask, winter gloves, and an olive-green winter coat, according to police.

“If you know someone who appears to enjoy smoking Newport cigarettes and has an endless supply, and smells really good, give us a call,” the original 2021 Crimewatch post stated.

Early on, Nelson was a suspect, but he refused to cooperate with police, according to Lower Southampton Chief Ted Krimmel.

According to Krimmel, DNA evidence collected at the scene confirmed him as a suspect.

Nelson is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and false imprisonment and unlawful restraint, according to court records.

Jonathan Nelson, 30, formerly of Feasterville, is a suspect in a robbery at a Feasterville gas station on January 22, 2021. Lower Southampton police are looking for information on his whereabouts.

Please call 215 357-1235 if you have any information.