Do you think you can find the deadly snake hiding in this family’s Christmas tree?

Is it possible for YOU to find the deadly snake hiding in this family’s Christmas tree?

A BRITISH family was shocked after putting up and decorating their Christmas tree when a deadly poisonous SNAKE emerged from behind a bauble.

Rob and Marcela Wild were admiring their newly decorated tree with their children Edward and Sahara when the venomous boomslang appeared.

The snake is more poisonous than the mamba and the cobra in South Africa, and a single bite could be fatal if the antidote is not available.

As they watched their fanged visitor move around the branches before settling down between the lights and tinsel, the family froze in terror.

“We’d just decorated the tree and the kids were putting the presents beneath it before turning the lights on,” Rob, 55, from Borehamwood, Herts, said.

“We were admiring our work when my wife Marcela said she thought there was a mouse in the tree because our two cats were staring at it.”

“They frequently bring “gifts” in from the farm where we live, so Marcela went to take a look and moved a bauble, only to find a snake’s head staring back at her.

“She shrieked and yelled “snake,” and we all ran back. I went forward for a closer look and googled it, only to discover it was a deadly boomslang.”

“We had a snake catcher’s number and dialed it, and he told us to keep it in the tree, so we rustled the presents to send it back up.”

“It was like the cavalry coming in for the first two hours, but once he hooked it out with his tongs, we could breathe again!” he said.

Rob, a UK stock market trader, and his wife Marcela moved to South Africa 15 years ago. They have two children, Edward, 11, and Sahara, six.

“I was hoping for a lot of things under the tree for Christmas Day, but one thing I wasn’t hoping for was a four-foot long poisonous snake!” he explained.