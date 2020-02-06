Doctor ‘gave unofficial medical advice to his elderly friends then sent a BILL for 68 consultations’

A hospital doctor gave unofficial medical advice to his elderly friends for 20 years before hitting their grieving family with a bill for 68 consultations after they died, a tribunal has heard.

Stephen Bentley shocked relatives of Harry and Joan Sutcliffe when he gave them a bill along with an insensitive covering letter ahead of Mrs Sutcliffe’s funeral saying: ‘I have never charged them for professional services provided. More fool me you might say.’

The 75-year-old had been a long standing neighbour of Mr and Mrs Sutcliffe and the trio would often socialise together.

The public-school educated medic who worked both for the NHS and in a private capacity, gave the elderly couple medical help on an ad hoc basis between 1982 and 2012.

The couple did have their own GP but sought advice from Mr Bentley and in return he was paid by Mr Sutcliffe in prime cuts of beef and whisky.

He fell out with their family after the deaths of Mr Sutcliffe aged 90 in January 2016 and Mrs Sutcliffe aged 84 in November 2017.

In the run up to Mr Sutcliffe’s funeral he and relatives were involved in a curt exchange of texts over his treatment of him and he sent them the medical bill just five days after Mrs Sutcliffe’s death.

He was reported the General Medical Council for ‘insensitive and dishonest’ conduct. The invoice amount is not known.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, Bentley who is now retired after working for the Warrington Clinical Commissioning Group declined to attend the hearing.

During the hearing, the couple were referred to as Patient A and Patient B.

The Bolton-born doctor had spent three years researching tropical diseases in Africa before being appointed a consultant general physician at Warrington Hospital. On a BUPA website he proclaimed himself to be a ‘down-to earth Lancastrian’ claiming his ‘plain speaking’ would ‘keep patients fully informed both verbally and in writing.’

Margaret Sutcliffe, stepdaughter to Joan told the hearing: ‘We had never had an issue with a bill before from Dr Bentley and I was present at many of his visits, which were quite frequent.

‘I never saw anything written, there was never any verbal suggestion there was going to be a payment. My father would give him meat, or take him some meat in a box, or give him a turkey at Christmas. It was our family’s way of saying thank you in appreciation of his visits.

‘But he sent me very curt text messages that were hurtful and at my father’s funeral, Dr Bentley came up to me at the wake’.

She said Mr Bentley had always been seen as a family friends and the invoice had left them hurt.

‘My thoughts about the invoice weren’t about the money. It was the hurt from somebody who knew my father, someone my father looked up to, and someone we held in the highest esteem.

‘There was years of friendship. It was the timing of it, not only after my father passed away, but when my stepmother passed away too.

‘It was days after she passed away and it was just before the funeral. The timing of it was horrendous. It was a very traumatic time. They cannot speak for themselves, nobody can say with accuracy which visits were medical or not. I asked him for help as a friend when my father was in hospital. I didn’t expect an invoice, I expected him as a friend.’

GMC counsel Miss Shirlie Duckworth told the Manchester hearing that Margaret Sutcliffe had described Mr Bentley’s relationship to her family as a ‘social acquaintance’.

‘She describes the visits in the beginning to not be social visits, as he would visit her father who was suffering with diabetes and stress. He would attend at the house and watch Sky Sports on the TV and they would offer him whisky and meat.

‘There was no mention of charging for services by the doctor. But an invoice was submitted six days after Patient B’s death and prior to the funeral taking place. This was received by way of a letter submitted to the solicitor dealing with Patient B’s will, without going to the family.

‘It’s important to say no payment has been made. Between 1999 and 2017 he failed to maintain a professional boundary by continuing to provide care whilst having a social relationship. Dr Bentley visited him at home and would watch TV with then and have a drink with them’.

On 18th November 2017, the solicitors received a covering letter of the invoice for medical treatment provided to Patient A and B.

The hearing was told the Sutcliffe’s GP said the professional relationship between the couple and Bentley was more akin to the role of a family doctor ‘rather than his own area of expertise as a consultant.’

Miss Duckworth added: ‘He also took on the position of adhoc locum in elderly care. but there was inadequate record keeping when assessments did take place. There are very few notes by Dr Bentley of the multiple home visits he carried out, and no records seem to suggest charges being discussed.

‘The frequency of the visits increased and he did act in more of a role than of Patient A’s practitioner.

‘The role was also limited to the care of patient B, he was acting in the expertise of a private GP.

‘In Dr Bentley’s witness statement he suggested he never attended unless he was asked to do so by Patient A and B. Patient A would request Dr Bentley to go round, and Dr Bentley found it difficult to deny the request and rush away without being rude’.

Miss Duckworth added that the professional boundary had been crossed by Mr Bentley and it was heard that he had failed to keep adequate medical records of the treatment he prescribed to the couple.

‘All the 68 consultations he billed for weren’t professional in nature.’

Bentley’s lawyer Richard Partridge told the hearing: ‘Dr Bentley is now 75, and a retired hospital practitioner. He relinquished all clinical contact since August 2019 but they were dwindling to the point of zero and he is practically retired from practice.

‘Patient A had a number of incapabilities such as diabetes, ischemic heart disease and low level bladder cancer and Dr Bentley was managing a lot of his prescriptions for him as far back as 1999 and he became a de-facto general practitioner for Patient A.

‘He would provide home visits of a fairly regular basis over a long period of time and Patient A never paid for services. It seems the family were left upset by text messages sent prior to his death and Dr Bentley was upset by their attitude towards him at the funeral’.

Mr Partridge added that Mr Bentley has spent 45 years in the profession and said he has been left ‘mortified’ and ‘ashamed’.

The hearing continues.