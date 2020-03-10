Doctor in isolation due to coronavirus callls on schools, universities and businesses to shut down

A Sydney doctor in isolation after being exposed to the coronavirus by an infected colleague has pleaded for businesses and education facilities to go into lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Cathie Hull in quarantine at her Sydney home after working with an male colleague in Ryde Hospital’s emergency department on February 23 who later tested positive to the virus.

A public health lecturer at the University of Sydney, Dr Hull has penned an online article calling for a widespread lockdown while recalling her own experience and fears.

‘We should close schools, universities and many businesses to reduce new cases, enable preparations, ramp up arrangements for protective and supportive equipment, increase capacity in hospitals, free and create ICU beds for life support,’ Dr Hull wrote.

‘People half-expect strong government action similar to other affected countries .’

‘To protect everyone, especially the elderly and vulnerable, we should right now isolate people at home for two weeks, to try to contain spread.

‘Two weeks now will be difficult and expensive, but at least most people will be well.’

Dr Hull added taking this action will be much harder to do later.

‘Committing to isolation to slow spread at this critical stage, and reducing close contact when possible, may help us to manage the weeks and months before we have a vaccine, or forms of treatment, to lessen the impact,’ she said.

Dr Hull also recalled when she immediately went into isolation seven days after she’d last seen her sick colleague.

Aged in her 60s, she was particularly concerned as she’s asthmatic and allergic to medications that may be needed for secondary infections.

‘Those who had shared that shift were quarantined. Because we were very busy and working in separate spaces that evening, I did not have much exposure to our sick doctor. But how much is enough?,’ Dr Hull wrote.

‘Isolation after exposure is scary because there is time to consider the risks. That leads to worrying days of information gathering, sharing and overload, pondering any slight change in our bodies and enduring long anxious nights.’

‘We worry about our families, our friends and our future, our sick doctor, our hospital colleagues, our responsibilities, and our community. ‘

Dr Hull’s article has been forwarded to premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The warning comes after seven new cases were confirmed in New South Wales on Monday to take the total number to 47 across the state and 92 nationwide.

They include two year 10 students from St Patrick’s Marist College in Dundas in Sydney’s north west.

Both of their fathers aged in their 50s have also tested positive.

A year seven student at Willoughby Girls High School on the North Shore, along with the girl’s mother, forcing the closure of the school on Tuesday.

A woman aged in her 30s who recently returned from the Philippines was the seventh case confirmed on Monday.

‘The vast majority of new cases can be traced to existing cases,’ NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

‘This is reassuring as it means we are tracking how COVID-19 has been transmitted and in general we are not seeing random cases occur in the community at large.’

Both schools are just 15 minutes from Macquarie Park, which was dubbed Australia’s ‘ground zero’ after locality and surrounding suburbs recorded two of the nation’s three deaths and at least 13 of the 43 confirmed cases in New South Wales.

Epping Boys High School reopened on Monday four days after a student tested positive.