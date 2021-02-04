Doctor predicts another COVID-19 surge amid appearance of new variants: media

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — An infectious disease physician has said she fears another surge of COVID-19 infections in the United States as new variants of the coronavirus are discovered across the country.

“If I encounter a person who has one of these variants, I’m much more likely to catch the infection from them, and then also, in turn, I’m much more likely to transmit it, which means we might have a lot more infections,” Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, associate professor at the Boston University School of Medicine, told a CNBC news program on Monday.

“And so, you might see more infections in February that then lead to more hospitalizations and deaths in March,” the medical director of Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center added.

Although the efficacy of the vaccines goes down against the new variants, they still can protect people from getting more severe cases of the virus and from overwhelming health care systems, Bhadelia said.

At least 33 U.S. states have reported cases of the new COVID-19 strains first detected in Brazil, Britain, and South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Enditem