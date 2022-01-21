Doctor Radha: Being stubborn has its advantages: it makes you determined, perseverant, and passionate about what you do.

Doctor Radha: Being stubborn has its benefits: it makes you determined, perseverant, and passionate about what you do.

We associate the word with stubbornness and difficulty, but the ability to persevere until things improve is one of the most valuable life skills we can acquire.

I’ve been called stubborn on occasion, and I’ve taken it as a personal insult in the past.

The word conjures up images of obstinacy, rigidity, and difficulty.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m all of these things at times – and stubbornness can be problematic.

But what about the other side of the coin? Being stubborn, like anything else, is a complex trait that can either help or hurt us depending on the situation.

Being stubborn can imply that you are determined, persistent, and committed to pursuing a goal that you are passionate about.

Many of us have faced some of our most difficult challenges in the last two years.

But how do we get through difficult times and grow as people? There are many tools and strategies we can employ to help us get through difficult times, and one of them is determination – our ability to persevere until things improve.

I believe that one of the most important life skills we can develop is perseverance.

When I’m faced with a difficult situation, I become adamant about getting something positive out of the struggle, suffering, and pain.

I’d like to learn more about myself so that I can respond more effectively when confronted with a similar situation in the future.

So, what does it pay to be stubborn about, and how can it aid our determination and perseverance?

When things get tough, knowing our “why” – our reason for being here – can help us stay focused.

We can get through any disillusionment, doubt, or wobbles if we are clear about what we are passionate about, what makes us want to get out of bed in the morning, and that we are living that purpose in some way.

Many things can be given up on, and we often need to let go of things or people in our lives in order to move forward.

But there is one thing we must never forget to take care of.

