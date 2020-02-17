Doctor reveals how you can DELAY the menopause

Dr Philippa Kaye says that while it’s common to have joint aches and pains due to age or lack of fitness, they can also be related to the menopause.

She goes on to explain that they most commonly affect the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists and knees, and are worse in the morning but tend to ease as the day progresses.

Dr Philippa Kaye advises that while you should continue exercising to prevent making other symptoms worse, you should avoid any forms of exercise that may put additional stress on the painful joints.

‘HRT is effective in managing joint pain symptoms,’ the expert added. ‘See your doctor to rule out other causes.

‘Some women are incorrectly diagnosed with arthritis around the time of the menopause as the signs and symptoms can be similar.’

Oestrogen has various roles in the skin – including where fat is deposited and control over the pigment-producing cells of the skin.

Dr Philippa Kaye says as levels of oestrogen fall, those going through the menopause may develop dry-tired looking skin, oily skin, sensitivity to sunlight, fine lines, wrinkles, or even saggy skin.

‘As oestrogen levels fall, fat distribution changes, with more fat being deposited in the tummy, bottom and thighs,’ explained the doctor.

‘This means that there is less fat to support the skin in the face, neck, chest, and hands which often then become more saggy and wrinkles appear.’

The expert advises applying sunscreen every day no matter what the weather, and to regularly apply moisturiser to ensure your skin is kept hydrated.

She suggests those with itchy and dry skin should swap soap for an over-the-counter emollient instead – as it will help to put moisture back into the skin, easing symptoms of itching.

Dr Philippa Kaye warns that during the perimenopause, women’s breasts may not only become tender and painful, but may also change shape.

She proceeds to explain they can get smaller, sag, or become softer from week-to-week – and it’s all due to the irregular ovulation during the perimenopause, which results in breasts being exposed to hormones such as progesterone, which can make them both sore and tender.

But Dr Philippa explains that after the menopause, the reduction of oestrogen can have an impact on the actual breast tissue.

The glandular tissues involved in milk production shrink – meaning the breasts become comprised mainly of fatty tissue.

The expert offers different advice depending on the symptom.

For pain, she suggests wearing a well-fitting and supportive bra, wearing a soft bra at night, and rubbing in an over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory pain-relieving gel.

However, with changes in shape and firmness she suggests exercises, such as push ups, which can help the appearance of breasts.

Meanwhile, the doctor also adds that plastic surgery which involves lifting the breasts could be a more pricey and dramatic alternative.

Dr Philippa highlights that approximately a third of women will develop some form of hair loss following the menopause – particularly around the crown and temples – and pubic hair can also become sparser or thinner.

She explains it’s because oestrogen has a big impact on the hair’s growing phase, so when the levels fall, the hair cannot grow as long as previously before falling out.

The doctor advises avoiding anything that could further weaken or damage the hair – including the likes of hair dyes, appliances which add heat and even tight hairstyles, such as braids.

Palpitations – which are an awareness of your heart beat, which can be faster or at its normal rate – are connected to the perimenopause as a result of declining oestrogen and progesterone levels.

‘Dr Philippa continued: ‘HRT is effective in managing palpitation symptoms. But even if you are not using HRT or others treatments there are medications which can help with palpitations related to the perimenopause, for example, beta blockers.’

She continued that factors which may make palpitations worse include: Smoking, alcohol, caffeine, monosodium glutamate – which is found in some Chinese food and processed foods and meat.