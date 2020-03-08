Doctor warns coronavirus could hit Australia like a ‘category five storm’ as patient numbers climb

The killer coronavirus is set to hit Australia ‘like a category five tornado’ and hospitals won’t be able to cope, a top doctor has warned.

Professor John Fraser from St Andrews Hospital in Brisbane said more needed to be done to predict the best form of treatment for patients as the virus continues to spread across the country and the world.

Dr Fraser is working around the clock with other doctors and scientists to collate real-time data about the sick patients.

‘It remains unclear in which direction and at what time this tornado will hit Australian land in full – but it seems likely it will land with the force of a Category 5,’ he told News Mail.

‘Our job is to try to predict how best to treat the patients based on other countries’ experiences.

With real-time data collected from 22 countries in four continents, doctors believe they will be able to predict when and how the ‘tornado’ will hit.

‘It is very hard to know exactly what will happen because this is a brand new virus we have never seen before,’ Dr Fraser said.

‘Just like in a tornado – the earlier we can advise, the more lives we can save.’

Dr Fraser, works 100 hours a week, said more scientists and experts were needed to help advance their information on the killer virus.

Dr Fraser commended Queensland for leading the research as they fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called for calm as panic buying started to spread.

Two women were charged after a fight broke out over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket on Saturday.

She reminded the public the coronavirus was not fatal in most cases and only of major concern in patients of advanced age or with associated health issues.

‘My biggest worry is not about getting it myself but unintentionally passing it on to others,’ Ms Berejiklian said on Sunday.

In Hobart, a man who was advised to self-quarantine while waiting for test results, continued to work at Hobart’s Grand Chancellor Hotel.

‘It is unacceptable to continue activities in public or attend work while waiting for the coronavirus virus test results,’ state Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch said.

The student, in his 20s, is in isolation at the Royal Hobart Hospital in a ‘satisfactory’ condition.

NSW Health on Sunday confirmed an 82-year-old man, who contracted the coronavirus from an infected aged care worker at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in his Sydney, died , taking the nationwide toll to three.

His death follows that of a 95-year-old woman, a fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident, and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

Travel bans are still in place for arrivals from South Korea, China and Iran while those flying in from Italy will undergo advanced screening.