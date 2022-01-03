Doctor Who, David Attenborough…and Hey Duggee? For the BBC’s centenary, a list of “100 BBC shows that changed television” has been released.

Doctor Who, David Attenborough, and Hey Duggee are among the ‘100 BBC shows that changed television’ revealed in celebration of the BBC’s centenary.

To commemorate the BBC’s centenary year, the BFI will compile a list of “100 BBC game-changing” programs.

Doctor Who and David Attenborough are almost certain to make an appearance.

Will Strictly and Fleabag, however, make the cut?

To commemorate the BBC’s centennial year, a definitive list of “100 BBC shows that changed television” will be released.

The BBC has enlisted the help of television curators and historians at the British Film Institute (BFI) to compile a list of its most influential programs throughout history, which is expected to elicit heated debate among viewers.

The “BFI’s 100 BBC Gamechangers,” which will be unveiled in the spring, will be one of the highlights of the BBC’s centenary celebrations, which will also include a digital display of 100 of the corporation’s most “iconic” items, including Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy shirt from Pride and Prejudice.

The BFI’s “100 BBC TV programmes that changed the landscape of British television” will be presented in a chronological order, with the programs ranked by merit or public popularity.

The classic sitcom Fawlty Towers topped a BFI list of the best 100 TV shows in 2000, followed by the groundbreaking Doctor Who, which debuted in 1963, and Cathy Come Home, a searing 1966 play directed by Ken Loach that is credited with putting homelessness on the political agenda.

There were also appearances by Blue Peter, Blackadder, and David Attenborough’s groundbreaking natural history series Life on Earth, which premiered in 1979.

The Office (2001), credited with revolutionizing sitcom grammar, Strictly Come Dancing (2004, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, and Michaela Coel’s groundbreaking I May Destroy You are among the shows that will be considered.

There may be some unexpected choices.

When asked to choose the ten greatest shows of the twenty-first century, Lisa Kerrigan, the BFI’s Senior Curator of Television, included the animated CBBC series Hey Duggee.

The cult series, which explores philosophical issues such as the nature of existence and the meaning of art, has become a hit with both parents and toddlers.

Following controversies, the BFI experts will have to consider whether landmark broadcasts, such as Panorama’s 1995 Princess Diana interview, should be ruled out.

After Martin Bashir’s deceptions to land the scoop were exposed, the BBC disowned the show.

..

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Doctor Who, David Attenborough…and Hey Duggee? ‘100 BBC shows which changed TV’ revealed for centenary