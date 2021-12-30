Doctor Who, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the Downton Abbey film, and more are on the list for New Year’s Day television.

Doctor Who, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the Downton Abbey movie, and more are on the New Year’s Day TV schedule.

There will also be a ‘New Year’s Special’ of Bake Off and Taskmaster!

With the year 2022 rapidly approaching, whether you’re out visiting loved ones on New Year’s Day or recovering from the night before, we’ve compiled a list of television’s best bets.

From A Dog’s Purpose on Channel 4 at 8.50 a.m. to Ferdinand on ITV at 1.05 p.m., there will be a grand collection of classic films to keep the kids occupied on January 1.

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon will air on BBC Two at 12.40pm, The Proposal will air on Channel 5 at 12.45pm, and musical fans will be able to catch The Sound of Music on BBC One at 2.20pm.

Skyfall will air on ITV2 at 8.30pm, while The Green Mile will air on Channel 5 at 10pm.

The annual New Year’s Day Concert, hosted by Petroc Trelawny and broadcast live from Vienna on BBC Two, will be broadcast live.

At 1.15 p.m., the Archbishop of Canterbury will deliver his message for 2022 on BBC One.

Tipping Point (ITV – 3.30pm), The Chase Celebrity Special (ITV – 4.30pm), and The Hit List (BBC One – 5.30pm) are among the popular game shows that will air.

However, there are a slew of other TV New Year’s Eve specials to choose from, so whether you prefer comedy, drama, or a game show, we’ve rounded up the best of what’s set to air on January 1st.

Drama – Pride and Prejudice – 11 a.m.

The original (and No. 1 in the U.S.)

1) Mr Darcy, a.k.a. Colin Firth, will return to our screens on New Year’s Day, when all six episodes of the critically acclaimed television miniseries from 1995 will be broadcast back-to-back.

BBC One’s The Weakest Link airs at 6.15pm.

For the return of the legendary quiz show, BAFTA-award winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan will once again fill Anne Robinson’s shoes.

The New Year’s special will feature radio and podcast stars bringing their A-game in an attempt to win a cash prize for charity as their team votes them off as ‘the weakest link’ one by one.

ITV’s The Masked Singer airs at 7pm.

Prepare to yell, “Take it!” at the top of your lungs.

