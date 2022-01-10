Doctors are rushing to save lives after a fire in New York City that killed 17 people.

Doctors are rushing to save lives after a fire in New York City killed 17 people.

Associated Press photographers DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, and MICHELLE L PRICE

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors raced to save survivors of New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades on Monday, as authorities probed how thick smoke could billow through a high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 17 people, including eight children.

After a fire in the Bronx on Sunday, dozens of people were taken to the hospital, with several in critical condition.

At a press conference near the scene, Mayor Eric Adams described it as an “unspeakable tragedy.”

“We will not be defined by this tragedy,” Adams declared.

“It will demonstrate our resiliency.”

Adams revised the death toll downward, claiming that two fewer people were killed than previously estimated.

Patients were transported to seven hospitals, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, and “there was a bit of a double count.”

According to City Council Member Oswald Feliz, the dead included children as young as four years old.

Investigators discovered that the fire in the 19-story building was started by a malfunctioning electric space heater that was plugged in on a cold morning.

The flames only burned a small portion of the building, but smoke poured in through the open door of the apartment, turning the stairwells — the only way out in a building too tall for fire escapes — into dark, ash-choked death traps.

Self-closing doors were installed in the building, according to Adams, and investigators were looking into whether one of them malfunctioned.

“This door may have had a maintenance issue.”

And that will be part of the ongoing investigation,” the mayor said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

According to Nigro, some people were unable to flee due to the smoke.

Others became incapacitated while attempting to flee.

Firefighters discovered victims on every floor, many of whom were in cardiac and respiratory arrest, according to Nigro.

After being carried out, children who were limped were given oxygen.

The faces of some of those who fled were covered in soot.

Even after their air supplies ran out, firefighters continued to make rescues, according to Adams.

“Even though their oxygen tanks were empty, they pushed through the smoke,” he explained.

An investigation was underway to see how the fire spread and if there was anything that could have been done to prevent or contain it…

