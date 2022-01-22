Doctors at Duke University are researching the controversial drug ivermectin in the hopes of finding a definitive answer in the fight against COVID-19.

Ivermectin to treat COVID-19? Duke University researchers are researching the controversial drug in an attempt to find a definitive answer in the fight against the pandemic.

Could ivermectin be useful in the fight against COVID-19, or should it be reserved for deworming horses and preventing river blindness?

According to a recent report in “The News andamp; Observer,” doctors at Duke have been studying the answers to those questions since the summer. It’s a study that everyone will want to keep an eye on, as two other drugs and their efficacy against the virus are also being tested.

And it’s a study that will likely be closely watched by two groups: those who have championed the drug in the fight against COVID-19, and those who have ridiculed its use in humans, particularly the dosing and version used in animals.

According to the report, the study aims to put some science behind three drugs — ivermectin, fluvoxamine (an antidepressant), and fluticasone furoate (an asthma drug) — and their effectiveness or lack thereof in treating COVID-19.

“There were some early studies that suggested it might help with COVID-19, but they weren’t large enough to be conclusive,” says Dr.

“One of the study’s leaders,” Adrian Hernandez was quoted as saying in the story.

“So, is it potentially beneficial or not?”

Hernandez said the study was started partly because “so many people, including some doctors, are trying ivermectin despite warnings against it,” according to the report.

“We should figure out if there are any advantages,” he said.

“And, if not, we should be able to clearly report that to the public, noting what should not be done.”

According to the report, the drug has been used in humans since the late 1980s to treat river blindness.

It is not an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of COVID-19, and the FDA advises against using it, noting that the animal version of the drug, in particular, can be dangerous if consumed by humans.

Fluvoxamine, which is used to treat depression, and fluticasone furoate, an asthma inhaler, are among the other drugs in the study, according to the report.

The ACTIV-6 study is looking for drugs that could be used in a variety of situations.

