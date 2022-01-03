Doctors declare a premature baby’stillborn,’ but the body is discovered ALIVE at the funeral home as it is being prepared for burial.

Doctors declared a premature baby’stillborn,’ but the body was discovered ALIVE at the funeral home as it was being prepared for burial.

A PREMATURE baby was miraculously discovered alive at the funeral home as it was being prepared for burial after being declared “stillborn” by doctors.

The bizarre incident occurred last week in the municipality of Ariquemes in the Brazilian state of Rondonia, when the 18-year-old mother sought medical help.

The young mother, who was in excruciating pain and bleeding, was completely unaware of her pregnancy, according to G1.

The medics, according to her family, sent her home without realizing she was pregnant.

The pain became unbearable while she was at home, and she reportedly gave birth without medical assistance.

The baby weighed 2lbs 3 oz and was born in the seventh month of pregnancy.

When they arrived at the hospital, the doctors declared it to be stillborn.

The baby’s body was taken to the hospital and prepared for the funeral by a funeral director who has not been identified.

On Tuesday, around 3 a.m., he picked up the body.

He noticed that the baby sighed and that its heart was beating a few hours later, while performing the procedures for the burial.

He rushed the infant to the hospital, where he was treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Augustus, the baby’s name, is responding well to treatment, according to the outlet.

“He was moving a lot yesterday,” his grandmother said, “moving his legs and arms a lot, and his heart rate is great.”

A police report has been filed by both the family and the funeral home.

The Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rondônia (MP-RO) are investigating the incident.

“I was incensed because I didn’t see that effort of ‘let’s try to save this child’s life anyway,'” the grandmother continued.

The Ariquemes health department, on the other hand, claims that the baby was dead when it arrived at the health unit and when it was taken to the funeral home.

“For me, it’s a miracle,” a spokesperson for Ariquemes’ health department said.

I overheard the doctor telling me that the baby was dead.

“When the funeral home arrived to collect him, he was already dead.”

That heartbeat reappeared in some strange way.”

The baby is still in a private hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while his mother has been released and is recovering at home.