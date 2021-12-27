Doctors in Glasgow are urging people to get a booster shot before Hogmanay because they are “tired of the constant pressure.”

Doctors in Glasgow are urging the public to get a booster shot before Hogmanay because they are “tired of the constant pressure.”

Clinicians from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde warned that hospitals were already nearing capacity and that people should not be complacent because Omicron is thought to cause less severe illness than other variants.

Doctors and nurses have spoken about how heartbreaking it is to see patients die from Covid-19, and have urged the public to get vaccinated before Hogmanay.

Clinicians from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said hospitals were already at capacity and that staff were exhausted from the constant pressure.

They also cautioned against becoming complacent because reports suggest Omicron causes less severe illness than other variants.

“I’ve been on Covid wards since March 2020 and seeing people die from Covid-19 has been absolutely heartbreaking,” said Dr Claire Harrow, chief of medicine for Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, and the Vale of Leven Hospital in Alexandria.

“We’re doing our best to take care of all of our patients, but our hospitals are nearly full with non-Covid-19 patients.”

“Due to Covid-19, we’re having staffing issues, and our teams are exhausted from the constant pressure.”

“The only thing the general public can do is get boosted to help prevent the virus from spreading further.”

Dr. Andy Mackay, clinical director and consultant in critical care at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), stressed the importance of getting a booster shot.

“Our intensive care units and hospitals are already overburdened,” he said.

My colleagues and I will continue to do our best for our patients, but it is critical that we all do everything we can to avoid the unnecessary stress that Covid-19 has placed on the health system.”

The chief nurse at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, John Carson, urged people not to put off getting a booster because it might interfere with their holiday plans.

He claimed that hospitals were already in a “difficult” situation.

He said, “We can’t afford for it to get any worse.”

“Please get the vaccine; it only takes a few minutes out of your day, and the majority of the side effects are minor.”

“This is a small price to pay to help support the health-care system, and it’s the only way we’ll be able to do so.”

