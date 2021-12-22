Documents show a Pennsylvania man’snapped’ before strangling his wife.

According to court documents, a Pennsylvania man claimed he’snapped’ before strangling his wife.

According to police, a York County man awoke with the feeling that something “wasn’t right” before attacking and killing his wife.

At 8:24 a.m., Ronald Leonard Kachinski, 76, contacted state police.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him on Tuesday, he claimed he had just murdered his wife at their Springfield Township home.

Kachinski later said he “snapped” after waking up around 8 a.m. and feeling something wasn’t quite right in his head. He claimed he began strangling his wife, Sandra Anderson, but she managed to flee.

According to Anderson, he yelled “no” and “stop” at Kachinski as he followed her into the living room.

According to the affidavit, Kachinski tracked her down, threw her to the ground, and then stranged her again.

Kachinski told police he thought Anderson was dead after a minute of strangling her.

According to the affidavit, he sat on the couch for 1 minute before dialing 911.

According to the affidavit, Kachinski had walked outside under the orders of dispatchers when officers arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Alta Vista Way.

Anderson was discovered dead in the fetal position in the living room, according to police.

The 72-year-old died of asphyxiation by strangulation, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay, who ruled it a homicide.

According to online court documents, Kachinski was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal homicide and strangulation.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, he was denied bail and is now being held at York County Prison.

In January, a preliminary hearing will be held.

6 in the year 2022

INFOSURHOY has more information: