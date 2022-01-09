Does Louise Woodward have children with her husband, Anthony Elkes?

Louise Woodward, a teen nanny, was arrested for murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison, only to be released less than a year later.

After twenty-five years, opinions on what happened are still divided, but where is Louise now?

When a Boston baby in her care died, Louise Woodward was only a teenager, and she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

In 1997, the trial of the 19-year-old nanny from Elton, Cheshire, stunned the world.

Woodward, now 43, is a law graduate and salsa instructor in the United Kingdom.

Anthony Elkes, Louise’s husband, owns a trucking company in the United Kingdom.

Although it is unknown how the two met, they are still happily married today.

In 2014, Louise married her current husband, Anthony Elkes.

The couple has been married for about 8 years, though it’s unclear how long they dated before getting married.

The couple lives in Shropshire, according to what is known about them.

“I know there are some people waiting for me to have a baby so they can say nasty things,” Woodward, now known as Mrs Elkes, told The Daily Mail before her child was born.

“It bothers me, but it won’t stop me from living my life.”

Louise and Anthony have a 7-year-old daughter together.

“I am completely blameless.”

Nothing has gone wrong with me.

“I have the right to enjoy my life.”

“I’m not going to apologize for my happiness.”

Now, 25 years after the high-profile US court case, a new ITV documentary focusing on Woodward’s trial is set to premiere tonight (January 9).

“At the time, the highest-profile court case in the United States involving a British defendant, the trial was broadcast on television screens on both sides of the Atlantic,” according to ITV.

“To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1997 trial, this program features access to many of the key figures involved in the case, with the goal of illuminating each key step of the trial and its aftermath.”