Does Sergio Ramos have football’s worst tattoo? Eight contenders to rival shocker

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has a whole host of baffling tattoos, here is a look at eight of the worst inkings that a footballer has opted for

Footballers are well known for their tattoos, with some of the game’s biggest superstars covering themselves in artwork.

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the best in the world, has a number of tattoos, including a heartwarming dedication to his three sons, a picture of Jesus Christ in a crown of thorns and an inking of his wife’s lips on his left hip.

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, who has battled Messi in La Liga for over a decade, has nearly 50 tattoos himself, including dedications to his family and tattoos of the Champions League and World Cup on his legs.

While Ramos is undoubtedly up there as the footballer with some of the most tattoos on his body, he does not have the worst.

That honour goes to one of these stars.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc has one of the worst tattoos in the sport with his inking of a monkey.

While that is certainly not the worst idea for a tattoo it is Boruc’s placement of the animal over his belly button to act as the monkey’s backside which makes it truly awful.

It is certainly worthy of a chuckle but not the greatest choice of tattoo.

John Carew must rue the day he walked into a tattoo parlour and asked for ‘My Life, My Rules’ to be permanently inked on his neck in French.

An admirable phrase to live your life by, Carew’s tattooist made a horrible spelling error when they misplaced an accent over the e in the French spelling of rules.

The former Aston Villa striker wanted ’Ma Vie, Mes Règlès’ but ended up with ‘Ma Vie, Mes Régles’, which translates to My Life, My Menstruation’ instead.

Former Premier League midfielder turned pundit Steve Sidwell has his entire back covered with a tattoo of his wedding vows.

In honour of his wife Krystell, Sidwell had his full vows inked on his back just days after the two tied returned from their honeymoon.

Normally you are asking for trouble if you get a tattoo dedicated to your significant other but it seems to have worked out alright for Sidwell.

The entire saga involving Mauro Icardi, Maxi Lopez and Wanda Nara is well known by now, with Nara leaving first husband Lopez for his close friend and team-mate Icardi.

The episode seems like the plot line of a bad soap opera but gets even weirder when you consider Icardi has the names of the three children Lopez had with Nara tattooed on his forearm.

Why on earth Nile Ranger decided to get his own surname tattooed on his face is anyone’s guess.

Presumably it’s in case he ever forgets it and can just look in the mirror.

Ranger has over 50 tattoos on his body, including a smiley face on the inside of his lip, but this one is simply ridiculous.

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has a host of bizarre animal tattoos but the inking of a monkey wearing glasses and headphones while holding a gun is just baffling.

Coupled with the monkey, the Spaniard has tattoos of a leopard wearing a bandana, a panda with a monocle, pipe and bowler hat and a pit bull wearing boxing gloves.

A World Cup winner with Italy and a Champions League winner with AC Milan, Alberto Gilardino has a number of different tattoos on his arms.

The weirdest of the lot has to be his Peppa Pig inking done as a tribute to his daughter.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has a huge back tattoo of himself celebrating a goal he scored against Monaco in the Champions League.

Although the tattoo does not have the City badge on his shirt, it’s pretty clear it’s of that goal which came in a 6-6 aggregate draw that saw City crash out of the Champions League on away goals.