Dog found covered in flies with maggot infested wounds in Sydney

A dog has had to be put down after it was found covered in flies with maggot infested wounds.

RSPCA inspectors found the Maltese Terrier crossbreed lying on the ground at a home in Green Valley in Sydney’s West on December 18.

A 56-year-old man who owned the dog has since been banned from keeping animals for five years after he was sentenced for committing an act of aggravated cruelty against the pet.

After arriving at the house the inspectors found the dog was weak, unable to stand for more than a few seconds, and mentally dull.

The dog also had a large wound on its back that was covered in pus and flies.

The vet determined the owner failed to provide veterinary treatment for the dog’s wound which caused ‘serious illness, infection and disablement’.

They were forced to put him down because it would be too cruel to keep him alive.

Appearing at Liverpool Local Court on January 17, the 56-year-old was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order.

He was also fined $1,000 with moiety awarded to RSPCA NSW, and banned from purchasing, acquiring or taking possession or custody of any animal for five years.

The man said the dog’s wound had been there for several weeks and they had been applying ‘Voltaren’ anti-inflammatory cream.

After surrendering the dog to the RSPCA it was taken to the Sydney Veterinary Hospital for urgent examination and treatment.

The dog was in severe pain and had to be given oxygen while he was being treated.

The vet found that the dog’s fur was seriously matted and had been soaked with bloody diarrhea. Most of his teeth were missing.

‘Members of the community must seek appropriate veterinary treatment for animals that are sick, wounded and unwell,’ RSPCA NSW Deputy Chief Inspector Aaron Purcell said.

‘RSPCA and other animal welfare agencies offer options for financial support to those who may not be able to afford the costs.

‘There is no excuse for allowing the health and wellbeing of an animal in your care to deteriorate to such a poor state.’