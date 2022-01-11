Dog owners have issued an urgent warning after their pets became ill with vomiting and diarrhoea after going for a walk on the beach.

Dog owners have issued an urgent warning after their pets became sick with vomiting and diarrhoea after going for a walk on the beach.

Brogan Proud, a veterinary nurse, said that practices all along the North East coast have been “inundated” with calls from worried residents about their sick pets.

Owners, on the other hand, have been perplexed by their dogs’ sudden symptoms because the cause of their illness has yet to be determined.

People should keep their dogs away from the sands for the time being, according to a veterinary nurse who runs the mobile Yorkshire Coast Pet Care service that visits several practices.

Brogan explained that reports of vomiting and diarrhea have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Despite assuring owners that no dogs have died as a result of the mystery illness, the vet recommended postponing coastal walks for the time being.

“I work in several practices up and down the North East coast, and we have recently been inundated with dogs coming off the beaches with vomiting and diarrhoea,” she told Teesside Live.

“Unfortunately, other than contact with the beach, there appears to be no correlation.”

She advised pet owners to keep their furry friends fit and healthy by making sure they don’t eat anything on the beach.

Brogan also recommended thoroughly washing them off if they had wandered on the sands, in case the ailment was caused by a toxin or something similar.

“I would not recommend taking your pets to the beach for the foreseeable future until the local authorities have gotten to the bottom of it,” she said.

“I’ve contacted regulatory bodies, and they’re looking into it right now.”

“If your dog is exhibiting symptoms, please notify the appropriate authorities and seek veterinary care if your pet requires it.”

Dogs and birds may also spread the unusual illness through their feces, according to the animal expert.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if pets caught it just by being near the beach, the lines, or the cliffs,” Brogan continued.

“It’s more about being cautious and vigilant with your pets,” says the expert.

“It’s currently unknown what it is or what is causing it, such as whether it’s caused by dogs eating things on the beaches or getting into the water.”

Several dog owners responded to Brogan’s online warning, voicing their concerns and recounting their sick pets’ stories.

“Both my 11-month-old and four-month-old have had this,” one wrote.

But not the vomiting…

