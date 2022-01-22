Dog owners in the United Kingdom have been warned after their pets have been ‘knocked off their feet’ by a mysterious illness.

Dog owners in the United Kingdom have been warned after their pets have been ‘knocked off their feet’ by an unknown illness.

The’mystery illness’ was first thought to have originated on a beach in northern England, but with more cases being reported inland, this may no longer be the case.

People who own dogs in the United Kingdom are being urged to keep an eye out for any unusual behavior as a result of a widespread illness.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of dogs visiting their veterinarians because they are feeling under the weather.

The disease is thought to have started in northern England after over a hundred dogs became ill after spending time on the beaches.

However, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has reported that more cases involving dogs who had never been to a beach were being reported further inland.

For weeks, owners have been reporting a variety of symptoms in their pets that “will knock your dog off its feet.”

According to Derbyshire Live, symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, and a loss of appetite.

BVA President Justine Shotton told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme on Friday (14 January) that there was insufficient evidence to speculate on the reasons or any possible links to beaches and other environmental factors.

“At this time, we can’t speculate on what’s causing the symptoms,” Dr Shotton said, “and there’s currently no evidence to suggest a direct link between the illness and the dogs visiting the beaches.”

We’ve heard reports from vets in the area who are a long way inland that they’re seeing an increase in these types of cases in dogs who have never been to the beach, so I’m not sure we have enough data to draw that conclusion just yet.

“While most cases of gastroenteritis are minor, some dogs may require hospitalization and a drip.”

It can become haemorrhagic in the worst-case scenario, resulting in secondary complications or even death, but this is extremely rare.”

“While pet owners are understandably concerned, the cases could be part of a normal increase in gastroenteritis seen by veterinarians during the colder months,” she continued.

We saw something similar a few years ago, and the most recent data from the University of Liverpool’s veterinary surveillance database suggests that the spike was due to normal seasonal fluctuations.

