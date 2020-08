THE internet has been going gaga over a pup that looks like a pop star.

Five-year-old shih tzu Bontenmaru wasn’t born this way but has been shorn so his hair looks like Lady Gaga’s signature fringe and bob.

And his poker face has attracted thousands on Instagram.

Owner Tomoyo Matsuura, from Tokyo, also posts videos of Bontenmaru staring at himself in the mirror.

On reflection, we think he may look more like telly’s Claudia Winkleman.

