Dog the Bounty Hunter is on his way to Moab to help with the investigation of a woman who was murdered and has ties to Brian Laundrie.

Sean-Paul Schulte took to Facebook to ask Dog for help in figuring out what happened to his daughter Kylen Schulte and her wife Crystal Turner, who were found dead with gunshot wounds at a campground in August.

According to Sean-Paul Schulte’s Facebook update, Dog, who joined the search for Gabby Petito and Brian in September, is heading to Moab, Utah.

“I’ve already spoken with Dog three times.

He’s returning to Moab to assist us!!! JJ and Dog.

Plus the necessities.

Schulte wrote, “Praise the Lord.”

The infamous bodycam footage of Gabby and Laundrie after their fight was captured in Moab.

The newlyweds may have shot pool with Gabby and Laundrie in Moab before being found shot to death at a campsite in the La Sal mountain range in August, according to rumors backed up by law enforcement.

Gabby and Brian were said to have fought in Moab’s Moonflower Co-Op, where Kylen worked, just days before they died.

Kylen and Crystal had told friends shortly before their murder that they were moving to a new campsite because a “weirdo camping near them was freaking them out.”

Due to the close proximity of the two incidents in terms of time and location, investigators have speculated whether they are linked.

While it was later determined that the married couple’s deaths were unrelated to Gabby’s murder, Kylen’s father has speculated that Gabby and Brian may have played pool with his daughter and her new wife in the hours leading up to their deaths.

Sean-Paul asked “if it was Brian and Gabby” who were shooting pool at Woody’s Tavern in Moab, according to a post on the Understanding Crime Facebook page.

Crystal and Kylen reportedly told friends about the “creepy” man at Woody’s Tavern, according to Sean-Paul.

Crystal and Kylen had complained to friends that the man was causing them problems and that they were planning to move to a new campsite.

“We don’t know if it was him,” Sean-Paul said of the man with whom Crystal played pool.

“It was just the two of them.”

“A couple of teenagers.”

Jason Jensen, a private investigator, believes the man mentioned by the couple was somehow involved in their deaths.

Jensen says this about the “creepy man”:

