Dogs Might Be Able to Smell Coronavirus

A new trial is testing whether dogs can detect coronavirus with their hyper-sensitive noses, and NHS staff are on board.

The plan is for more than 3,500 NHS workers to join the study across eleven UK hospitals, led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in partnership with the Medical Detection Dogs charity and Durham University.

To participate, workers just have to wear a mask for three hours, plus socks and a t-shirt for 12 hours. Those items are then given to the dogs, to see if they can smell any difference between people who are covid-positive and people who aren’t.

If it sounds unlikely that the dogs would be any use, bear in mind that they’ve already shown an ability to detect multiple types of cancer and even Parkinson’s Disease via smell.

Volunteers provide samples of breath and body odour by wearing a mask for three hours – and socks and a T-shirt for 12 hours. It’s hoped that the dogs will detect the virus even when the person isn’t showing symptoms, in which case they could be used at airports and other ports of entry to sniff new arrivals.

Kettering General Hospital is participating in the study, and lead research nurse Joanne Walsh comments:

“Our contribution involves recruiting staff volunteers from colleagues who are about to have a Covid-19 swab test.

We send the samples, along with whether the person has tested positive or negative for Covid-19, to the team who are doing the research with the dogs in Milton Keynes.

This can then be compared with the actual test results on the person to see if the dog was right.”

Please, please let it work. Easy coronavirus testing and more contact with doggos? That would be the dream. [BBC]

Main image: Medical Detection Dogs