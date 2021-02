TOKYO, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 105.00 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Thursday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 105.00-01 yen compared with 104.99-105.09 yen in New York and 105.05-06 yen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.2041-2042 dollars and 126.42-44 yen against 1.2030-2040 dollars and 126.36-46 yen in New York and 1.2037-2038 dollars and 126.45-49 yen in late Wednesday afternoon trade in Tokyo.