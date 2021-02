TOKYO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 105.29 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Wednesday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 105.29-33 yen compared with 105.22-32 yen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in New York.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.2151-2151 dollars and 127.94-95 yen against 1.2145-2155 dollars and 127.80-90 yen in late Tuesday afternoon trade in New York. Enditem