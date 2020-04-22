Dollar changes hands around 107.75 yen level in early trade in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 107.75 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Wednesday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 107.75-76 yen compared with 107.71-81 yen in New York and 107.38-39 yen at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.0856-0857 dollars and 116.98-117.02 yen against 1.0852-0862 dollars and 116.96-117.06 yen in New York and 1.0830-0831 dollars and 116.29-33 yen in late Tuesday afternoon trade in Tokyo. Enditem