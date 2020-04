TOKYO, April 17 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 107.94 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Friday.

As markets opened here, the U.S. dollar was quoted at 107.94-95 yen compared with 107.85-95 yen in New York and 107.82-83 yen at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.0860-0860 dollars and 117.22-23 yen against 1.0835-0845 dollars and 116.87-97 yen in New York and 1.0872-0873 dollars and 117.22-26 yen in late Thursday afternoon trade in Tokyo. Enditem