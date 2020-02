TOKYO, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 111.21 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Thursday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 111.21-22 yen, compared with 111.30-40 yen in New York and 110.11-12 yen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.0809-0809 dollars and 120.22-26 yen against 1.0802-0812 dollars and 120.28-38 yen in New York and 1.0802-0803 dollars and 118.94-98 yen in late Wednesday afternoon trade in Tokyo.