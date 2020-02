TOKYO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands around the mid-108 yen zone in early deals in Tokyo on Monday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 108.39-40 yen, compared with 108.27-37 yen in New York and 109.03-05 yen at 5 p.m. on Friday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.1089-1089 dollars and 120.19a-23 yen against 1.1089-1099 dollars and 120.13-23 yen in New York, and 1.1027-1029 dollars and 120.23-27 yen in late Friday afternoon trade in Tokyo.