TOKYO, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 111.99 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Friday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 111.99-112.00 yen compared with 112.07-17 yen in New York and 111.68-69 yen at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.0787-0788 dollars and 120.82-86 yen against 1.0779-0789 dollars and 120.86-96 yen in New York and 1.0790-0791 dollars and 120.50-54 yen in late Thursday afternoon trade in Tokyo.