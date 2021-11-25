Dominic Cummings’ call to abandon human rights law in order to end migrant Channel crossings is more complicated than it appears.

Dominic Cummings’ call to repeal human rights legislation in order to end migrant Channel crossings is more complicated than it appears.

Setting aside the European Convention on Human Rights, according to the Prime Minister’s former adviser, is the answer, but it could be a hollow gesture.

Like the bitterly cold winter waters of the English Channel, the debate over the European Convention on Human Rights has ebbed and flowed within the Tory party over the years.

Dominic Cummings has proposed a simple solution to “sort out the boats” just hours after the tragic loss of 27 lives: “setting aside” the ECHR.

Most Conservative Home Secretaries (including Theresa May) have considered ditching the ECHR, or at least derogating from parts of it, in recent years, but have rejected the idea.

However, it’s back with a vengeance among some backbenchers, particularly those in ‘Red Wall’ seats who see that the UK hasn’t been able to “regain control” of immigration following Brexit.

The image of “global Britain” being replaced by the epithet “pariah state” is just one reason why opting out of human rights laws is risky.

The blunt instrument of “pushing” back the boats (a Priti Patel tactic that’s becoming even less likely now) or deporting migrants to France via ferries, trains, or planes is unlikely to solve the complex reasons for the rise in Channel crossings.

Cummings called the failure to opt out of human rights laws “unfinished business” even before the UK formally left the EU.

The real unfinished business was the shaky Brexit deal, which failed to secure a “removals agreement” with the EU to replace the previous rules (the “Dublin III Regulations”), which allowed us to return asylum seekers to the EU country where they had entered.

Ministers and officials recognize that international cooperation is the most effective way to address the Channel crossings crisis.

Patel promised to cut the number of crossings in half by the end of October 2019 and turn them into an “infrequent occurrence” within six months.

That has proven to be just as unrealistic and untrustworthy as David Cameron’s 100,000-strong “net migration” target.

The Government is relaxing EU visas to combat worker shortages, according to new ONS statistics released today.

Boris Johnson’s problem is that even if he wanted to give in to Cummings’ demands, he can’t.

