Dominic Cummings is working ‘full time’ on next month’s Budget as row with Treasury deepens

Dominic Cummings has parked his tanks on Sajid Javid’s lawn by getting involved in Budget planning amid claims the pair have repeatedly clashed since Boris Johnson became PM.

The Budget will be held on March 11 and preparations for the major fiscal event are usually the sole preserve of the chancellor of the day.

But Mr Cummings is reportedly trying to play a role in setting the government’s direction on tax and spending.

Sources told The Times that the PM’s top aide is working ‘pretty much full time’ on what should be included in the Budget and what should be targeted in the government spending review.

Mr Cummings is determined to make sure the government delivers on a Tory manifesto pledge to ‘level up’ the whole of the UK.

But his involvement in the Budget process is likely to further inflame tensions with Mr Javid and the Treasury.

It comes after allies of the Chancellor said they believe he will not be sacked in next week’s Cabinet reshuffle despite reportedly repeatedly butting heads with Mr Cummings.

The Prime Minister is expected to shake-up his ministerial top team now that the UK has left the European Union.

There had been speculation that Mr Javid was on course to be the most high profile casualty of the reshuffle.

But Mr Johnson has apparently given the Chancellor a private assurance that he will not be changing the occupant of Number 11 Downing Street.

Supporters of Mr Javid said his position was ‘looking shaky’ last week but he now appears to be ‘pretty safe’.

The relationship between Mr Javid and Mr Cummings was reportedly ‘irrevocably’ damaged by the latter’s decision to remove two of the Chancellor’s special advisers.

Mr Cummings has placed himself at the heart of the new administration and has made his presence felt in numerous areas.

But some ministers are privately upset by what they view as Mr Cumming’s ‘control freakery’.

Mr Cummings pushed for major spending announcements as soon as Mr Johnson became Prime Minister last year.

But Mr Javid ultimately won the battle over spending as Mr Johnson agreed to stick to a set of fairly tough fiscal rules.

Mr Cummings is also expected to be defied over the proposed HS2 high speed railway line.

The Vote Leave maverick previously described the massive infrastructure project as a ‘disaster zone’ and is opposed to it going ahead.

But Mr Javid is believed to have green lit in principle the funding for the project with Mr Johnson hinting last week that HS2 will be allowed to proceed despite growing concerns about its £106 billion cost and the prospect of a Tory rebellion.

A final decision on the fate of the network which has been designed to better connect London with a number of northern cities is expected to be announced next week.

The ongoing row between aides in Number 10 and the Treasury was this week compared to conflict in the Middle East by an anonymous Whitehall official quoted by the Financial Times.

‘It’s become like the Israel-Palestine crisis: no one can pin down exactly when it started but it’s descended into retaliation after retaliation,’ the official said.