Dominic Cummings’ long war of attrition is wreaking havoc on Prime Minister David Cameron.

The steady drip of party stories appears to be reaching a head – the PM’s aides are pessimistic, writes Katy Balls.

Boris Johnson’s precarious position, which has been exacerbated by a series of damaging revelations about Downing Street parties that violated Covid guidelines, can be attributed to a number of factors.

In the first place, there’s the Prime Minister’s decision in May 2020 to attend a drinks party in violation of protocol.

When the “Partygate” allegations first surfaced last year, No 10’s decision to repeatedly deny any rules had been broken hasn’t exactly helped.

However, Johnson’s decision to break ties with Vote Leave in November 2020 may be the most pivotal moment.

Johnson’s team that helped him secure a Brexit vote in the EU referendum were the same people who helped him when he became Tory leader, with Dominic Cummings as his most senior adviser and Lee Cain as his director of communications.

When Johnson took over as Prime Minister, this faction held sway in 10 Downing Street and aided him in his election victory in 2019.

They made a lot of enemies along the way because of their direct and commanding approach.

However, after the pandemic put the government under strain, a feud erupted between the Vote Leave faction and the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie and her friends over the direction of Johnson’s government.

Cummings and Cain both left.

Despite an initial effort to make it a friendly departure – with the Prime Minister posing for farewell photos and wishing them well – the briefings from both sides quickly turned toxic.

Supporters of the former aide have long warned that Johnson had chosen the wrong adversary, as he would be relentless in his pursuit of removing the Prime Minister from Downing Street.

Cummings embarked on a vengeance mission.

Initially, the media speculated that he would bring Johnson down from the outside.

The refurbishment of Downing Street flats has revealed some damaging details.

The various leaks were so bad that a No. 10 source briefed supportive newspapers at one point, pointing the finger at Cummings and stating that the Prime Minister was “saddened,” and.

