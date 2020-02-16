Dominic Cummings makes bizarre reference to PJ Masks when doorstepped

Boris Johnson’s maverick chief aide today suggested children’s characters the PJ Masks would do a better job than the Cabinet.

In a bizarre encounter with reporters outside his London home, Mr Cummings repeatedly referred to the popular TV show.

As he was challenged over a range of topical issues, the No10 strategist – who has a young son – started off by quoting the catchphrase from the programme.

‘The night time is the right time to fight crime,’ he said. ‘I can’t think of a rhyme.’

When the bemused reporter tried a question on whether he had lost his influence in Downing Street, Mr Cummings replied: ‘I think we need PJ Masks on the job. PJ Masks, they’re your guys.’

Asked about the looming Cabinet reshuffle, the former Vote Leave svengali said: ‘PJ Masks would do a greater job than all of them put together.’

In PJ Masks, six-year-olds Amaya, Connor and Greg become superheroes Owlette, Catboy and Gekko respectively.

They fight villains including Night Ninja and Luna Girl.

The strange episode happened as the government prepared to give the go-ahead for the HS2 rail link – which Mr Cummings previously opposed and branded a ‘disaster zone’.

There have also been claims that he has been overruled by Mr Johnson over which ministers should be axed in the reshuffle, and whether there should be a wider overhaul of Whitehall.

Allies have dismissed rumours of tensions between him and Mr Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds over the shake-up of government – which is due to be conducted on Thursday.

There are also persistent suggestions that Mr Cummings is clashing with Chancellor Sajid Javid over issues including HS2.

Mr Cummings has had increasingly tetchy exchanges with reporters who have tried to doorstep him.

Mr Johnson finally announced the green light for HS2 today – despite Tory fury over the spiralling £100billion cost.

The controversial high-speed rail project was rubber-stamped by Cabinet this morning, before the Prime Minister made a statement in the Commons.

He painted the massive scheme as part of his plan to ‘level up’ the UK, with a wider package of infrastructure improvements to boost transport and spread wealth beyond London.

Work could begin almost immediately on Phase 1 between London and Birmingham, with a review of how to extend the route further north to Manchester and Leeds.